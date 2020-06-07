With the Covid-19, the stars have lost $ 200 million

The 100 richest, led by Kylie Jenner, has raised $ 6.1 billion in a year…

The containment in villas in paradise with an Olympic size swimming pool and cocktails were not enough to protect the stars of the Covid-19. Even though, in their case, the impact has mostly been financial… seen that we have less put a hand to the portfolio from the house.

After Forbesthe top 10 celebrities most rich has “lost” $ 200 million compared to 2019. This does not prevent the flow of cash to mega-buck of $ 6.1 billion during the last twelve months. Before taxes, we assure you.

Champion all categories: Kylie Jenner, with $ 590 million pocketed in one year. Brilliant, to the extent that we still can not determine precisely what it does. It is well ahead of Kanye West ($170 million) and Roger Federer ($106 million).

Once is not custom, Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) and Lionel Messi ($104 million) to fail, at the foot of the podium. Athletes are particularly well represented in this top 10, with Neymar in seventh place ($95.5 million) and Lebron James in the ninth (88.2 million $). The producer Tyler Perry square, sixth ($97 million), the rock star, and the radio Howard Stern’s eighth ($90 million), while Dwayne Johnson saves the honor of the “7th art” by picking up the tenth position, with $87.5 million.

If we stick only to the flushing of ears, the top 10 takes another look :

1. Kanye West’s $ 170 million ;

2. Elton John $ 81 million ;

3. Ariana Grande $ 72 million ;

4. Jonas Brothers 68.5 million $ ;

5. The Chainsmokers $ 68 million ;

6. Ed Sheeran $ 64 million ;

7. Taylor Swift 63.5 million $ ;

8. Post Malone – $ 60 million ;

9. The Rolling Stones $ 59 million ;

10. Marshmello $56 million.

As for the film, he glides a little less in altitude :

1. Dwayne Johnson $ 87.5 million ;

2. Ryan Reynolds: $ 71.5 million ;

3. Mark Wahlberg $ 58 million ;

4. Ben Affleck $ 55 million ;

5. Vin Diesel $ 54 million ;

6. Jerry Seinfeld $ 51 million ;

7. Akshay Kumar 48.5 million $ ;

8. Will Smith’s $ 44.5 million ;

9. Sofia Vergara $ 43 million ;

10. Adam Sandler $41 million.

Despite their slight setbacks, we do not think that they had any need to resort to temporary unemployment…