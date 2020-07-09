with “The Old Guard”, Charlize Theron continues his new life of the heroine in action films

The Old Guard is the new blockbuster action Netflix, which is available from July 10, on the platform,

What would you do if you were immortal? The dreaded Andromache (Charlize Theron), aka Andy, has been leading since the dawn of time a troop of mercenaries, immortals who must protect the humans. Committed to a dangerous mission, she is chased by powerful enemies who want to rob him of his powers.

New blockbuster from Netflix after Tyler Rake, The Old Guard is the adaptation of a comic book signed by Greg Rucka (script) and Leandro Fernández (artist), available at éditions Glénat in France. After the success of Mad Max Fury Road, d’Atomic Blonde and Fast and Furious, Charlize Theron continues her new life as a star of action movies, she played with intensity on the screen:

“I’ve never met someone so strict and focused,” notes Greg Rucka. “There is much talk of his latest action films, but we forget a little too quickly that she also has an Oscar [pour Monster en 2005, NDLR]. You don’t get one of these statuettes by accident. Making a film is very difficult, and the result of a lot of work and concentration.”

“Receive the hope, this is not bad”

The Old Guard was inspired by “this myth, which has been circulating among the military, these soldiers never die and appear when you need them,” says Greg Rucka. If the character of Andy does not look like Charlize Theron in the film version, it has been imagined as a tragic figure from the beginning of the project:

“The idea was to build the story around a woman immortal so old that it is the most dangerous and the most sad that you may encounter. She has had so many lives, has experienced so many things, that it is disconnected and can no longer be part of the world. The Old Guard comes at the right time. It is a story that’s very inspiring. By the time that run, receive hope, this is not bad.”

The film “The Old Guardt with Charlize Theron © Netflix

In the COMIC as in the movie, the immortals come from diverse backgrounds and belong to different religions, states Greg Rucka, who also wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation, and thus betrayed himself: “The idea is to take the essence of this story, to transform it enough to make it work in a film with actors of flesh and blood. What works in COMICS does not necessarily in cinema.”

“We don’t want to face Charlize Theron in a duel!”

The designer Leandro Fernández remembers having been very moved by the actors chosen to breathe life to his characters of paper: “Charlize Theron impressed me a lot. She gives a lot on a tray. I remember having discussed it with his producer after the filming of a scene very intense, and I asked her if she would be able to work the next day after much shouted. He told me that yes!”

On the set, Charlize Theron performs his own stunts: “In the light to do his own stunts for the scenes of fighting, we say that we don’t want to deal with it in a duel!”, laughs Greg Rucka. “It is really, really strong. She has a lot, a lot of strength.”