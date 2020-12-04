WITH THE SELFIE OF A KISS, ARIANA GRANDE CONFIRMS THAT SHE AND BOYFRIEND DALTON GOMEZ ARE STILL GOING STRONG

Ariana Grande gave a sweet photo update of the relationship with Dalton Gomez.

It had been a month since the singer and her boyfriend and real estate agent hadn’t seen each other on social media, but here they are again, in a romantic kiss selfie!

The image is the third in this slideshow:

Ariana Grande called this series of photos: ” Some Life Things ” and, in addition to the selfie, you see Dalton Gomez with one of the artist’s puppies.

Then a video call with her mother Joan and her grandmother Marjorie, in which they amusedly try to explain to the progenitor how to close the connection.

The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began in early 2020. They made it official in the “Stuck With U” video in May.