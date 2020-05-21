with they stars the singer is close to you ?

Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande, who are the greatest friends of Billie Eilish ? Some names may really surprise you !

Friends can be counted on the fingers of one hand ! Yet Billie Eilish seems to be very well surrounded. Between the support of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, she is thrilled ! MCE gives you more details.

It remains very discreet on his private life ! In fact, Billie Eilish don’t like to talk too much of it. The young prefer prefer to maintain the mystery.

As well, fans of the performer of the “Bad Guy” know that the young woman feels very close to his family. But what about her friends ? They want to know !

Yes, the artist of 18 years, which has very rapidly been able to make a name for himself in the musical landscape american, may count on an entourage of 5 stars !

And the head of the list, on account on the biggest canadian star : Justin Bieber. Besides, the young woman was one of his biggest fans at the time !

But this is not the only friend very famous Billie Eilish. In reality, the star was quickly met a number of them. And some names may well amaze you !

Billie Eilish is a friend loyal

It is necessary to believe that all the world dream to be the girlfriend of Billie Eilish. In fact, the young woman can count on the support of a lot of people, the rich and famous !

First, let’s start by the beautiful Lana Del Rey. Yes, the interpreter of “Summertime Sadness” is very discreet for some time. But it’s always present for the artist !

But that’s not all ! You can also mention the name of Ariana Grande. Amazing, isn’t it ? However, the two young women become inseparable !

As well, Billie Eilish also feels very close the rapper Post Malone. Moreover, these last two do not hesitate to take a picture of themselves in the arms of one another. They love, love, love !

Moreover, the interpreter of “When the parties’s over” is also super good with the amazing JLo. Decidedly, she has a lot of friends !

