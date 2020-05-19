With this film, Will Smith wanted to create a universe bigger than Star Wars and Marvel

After Earth was a flop at the cinema, but the film might have had a different destiny. Originally, Will Smith wanted to create a vast universe that could compete with Star Wars or Marvel, After Earth was only a first step.

An expanded universe to compete with the great sagas

After Earth was broadcast on TF1 on Sunday night, the opportunity to get back on the ambitions of Will Smith before the release of this film. You don’t know this, maybe not, but After Earth had to be the opportunity to create a franchise with a huge expanded universe. This film should be the origin of a trilogy, but he was knock out by the critics, and this has cut the grass under the feet of the former Prince of Bel Air.

Remember the data leak at Sony in 2014. The giant nippon was drawn from very numerous data and secret projects. The result of this hacking, the journalist Ben Fritz wrote the book Big Picture : The Fight for the Future of Movies. In this book, he describes many projects of Sony including those around After Earth.

We can discover that Will Smith had many projects. During his meeting with Sony, the actor has offered an expanded universe with sequels, a television series, an animated series, a video game, VR, merchandising, a theme park and even an educational project in partnership with NASA. Such a deployment could have taken place if After Earth had the expected success, unfortunately this was not the case. The film has reported that $ 240 million worldwide, for a budget of $ 130 million, without the expenses of promotion.

Will Smith has admitted himself, this failure has been terrible for him and it has taken several years to recover. Fortunately, since the actor has acknowledged the success due to Suicide Squad, Aladdin or even more recently with Bad Boys 3.

Have you liked After Earth ? Would you like a saga as a whole ? Answer the poll and give your opinion in the comments.