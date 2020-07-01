With this tool, calculate the number of extraterrestrial civilizations, intelligent in the galaxy

Our milky way may be home to at least 36 extra-terrestrial civilizations that are smart. Announced a couple of days, the news has made a lot of noise. And she was especially inspired by two physicists who propose today to play with the statistics to calculate, in our turn, how many alien civilizations advanced in our Galaxy.

The first exoplanet it was discovered in 1995. Since then, the astronomers we have identified approximately 4,200 other planets beyond our Solar System. A number that continues to increase as the instruments improve, and as methods are improved. So many worlds that could potentially harbor life. Relegating nearly the issue ” Are we alone in the Universe ? “ for the trash to resonate a little more each day the question that was asked, in 1950, by Enrico Fermi: “Where are they ? “

If they do not have the pretension of responding to this existential question, two the physicalSteven Woodling (uk) and Dominik Czernia (Poland) now offer a tool able to calculate the statistical likelihood that a form of advanced life appeared on our Milky way . They have called Alien Civilization Calculatorunderstand the calculator alien civilization.

Let us recall that, already in the decade of 1960, the physicist Frank Drake had been involved in the issue. Then had established aequation known under the name d’ Drake equation– summarize the odds of finding intelligent life forms in ourGalaxydepending on the average of the rate of formation ofstar the fraction of those stars that have planets, the number of these planets that could sustain life, etc., And even the adoption of a conservative view, the Drake equationproviding that we can get in contact with at least a couple of extraterrestrial civilizations .

Play with the assumptions enough to find extraterrestrial civilizations

Very recently, astrophysicists the university of Nottingham have proposed a modern version of this equation, based on the simple idea that humanity is not exceptional. Powered astronomical data of the most recent, this equation leads to an average score of 36 civilizations extraterrestrial intelligent in our galaxy, the milky way.

So it is with these two equations that Steven Woodling and Dominik Czernia we invite you today to play. By test, in an interactive way, the effect on the result, a change in one or several input values. For example, the 36 civilizations previously cited is found in the selection of what physicists have called a scenario modeling“strong “ the that closely follows the evolution of life on The earth . Opt for a scenario that is more “low “ and this number goes immediately to any 928 !

Bonus : a line that specifies what is the maximum distance of our Earth should be to find the nearest extraterrestrial civilization and intelligent calculator which allows to calculate the time that could last the trip to join them. And the amount of fuel needed.

Before closing your luggage, don’t forget all the same that these estimates remain very uncertain. To refine, astronomers still need to supplement their knowledgematerial of exoplanets. And why not, to finally find, somewhere, here or on the other hand, the evidence of extraterrestrial life.

