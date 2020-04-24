with whom was she married to before Brad Pitt ?

Before we share 10 years of her life with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has experienced other men. She has also been married two times.

The couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has caught the imagination of the world for more than ten years. But then, who were the other men in her life ?

A 44-year-old, the actress is one of the stars of the most high profile cases around the world. The young woman, who has long been married with Brad Pitt has had other men in her life.

Well before being in a relationship with Brad, the actress has had a relationship with Jonny Lee Miller. The british actor has also played with it in the film Hackers, released in 1995.

The couple married when she was only 21 years old. Between the two of them, this was a real stroke of lightning. In an old interview granted to the press people, the actor confided thus : “We were both completely unknown at the time. Angie was not yet… It was before all of that, what “, he admitted to it.

The couple does not hold and separates the 18-month after being married. In spite of everything, Angelina Jolie keeps a pleasant memory of this relationship with the English actor. “I would like always, we were just too young “, she entrusted.

Before Brad Pitt, the pretty brunette falls in love with Billy Bob Thornton

A few months after his first divorce, the pretty brunette falls in the arms of Billy Bob Thornton. An actor, once again.

The couple married in 2000 and attracts fast in the eye of the cameras. But, after three years of relationship in sawtooththe two americans separate.

To mark a trace of this love, Angelina Jolie is tatouera on many parts of the body. A way for her to remember the love of youth who has marked.

Angelina Jolie met Brad Pitt in 2004on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smith. Years later, the pretty brunette tells Vogue about this meeting.

“I didn’t know exactly where was Brad in his personal life, but it was clear that he was living with someone he loved and respected. […] I think we were the last people to seek an adventure. For my part, I wasn’t at all, I was rather happy to be a single mother “, she confessed.

Before formalizing her relationship with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie had adopted a small boy in Cambodia, Maddox, in 2002. The latter was present on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith.

