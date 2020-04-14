With whom would you like to spend the lockout?

If you had to choose four tennis players to pass the lock in progress with who would you choose among Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova, Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev, John Isner, Madison Keys, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Jankovic, Vera Zvonareva, Lindsay Davenport, Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi? the Western & Southern Open – that should be played from 15 to 23 August 2020 – has asked this funny question, turning it to its users on Twitter. However, there is a rule in this quest fun: you can choose the four finalists among the six editions of the tournament: 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011 and 2004.

In 2019, there was Medvedev, Goffin, Key and Kuznetsova. In 2017, Dimitrov, Kyrgios, Muguruza and Halep. In 2015, Federer, Djokovic, Serena Williams and Halep. In 2013, Nadal, Isner, Azarenka and Serena. In 2011, Murray, Djokovic, Sharapova and Jankovic.

In 2004, Agassi, Hewitt, Davenport and Zvonareva. If you had the opportunity to choose four companions for the quarantine, who would you choose among the six options proposed by the Cincinnati Masters 1000? The global pandemic of COVID-19 imposes restrictions to all the world: we all need to stay in the house, and the tennis players are no exception.

This is one of the many initiatives that are fun, associations, tournaments, and tennis players to promote of our days without tennis (suspension, for the moment, until 13 July), as the ATP and the WTA tour Tennis United, or the challenges proposed by Roger Federer and Andy Murray, hoping that we might see our heroes on the court, soon.