“With You”, the new title of Mariah Carey

(Relaxnews) – The diva american has just unveiled “With You”, a single to find on his next album, reports Pitchfork.com.

Mariah Carey gives her fans a ballad syrupy that it has the secret, with “With You”. Listen to “With You” by Mariah Carey on Soundcloud : https://bit.ly/2Pb6OsW

The single is a sequel to “GTFO” that Mimi has shared the last month.

Watch the clip “GTFO” of Mariah Carey on YouTube : https://youtu.be/hsevTQ0Db1Y

According to Pitchfork, the two headings should appear on the next album of Mariah Carey, waited for the end of this year. The last disk of the singer “to Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse” was released in 2014.

The musician will be touring in Asia from the 16th of October. Mariah will be coming in Europe in December. She will perform on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on 7 December.

All of the dates of his tours is to be found on its website : https://www.mariahcarey.com/tour