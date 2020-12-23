CELEBRITIES

WITHOUT MAKEUP AND HAIR FULL OF KNOTS: YOU’LL RECOGNIZE YOURSELF IN BLAKE LIVELY’S SELFIE SO 2020

Posted on

Blake Lively is most likely one of your favorite celebrities to follow on Instagram, her epic trolls on husband Ryan Reynolds are always so brilliant and fun.

Well, the actress posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories that will make you love her even more. A selfie that summarizes everyone’s 2020 in one image – including yours.

The photo is REAL in a lovely way. Without a trace of makeup (like we have in the last ten months), hair full of knots (same), and random eyebrows (forget it).

Whatever happens in 2021, Blake please promise to keep sharing authentic posts like this on social media. They are a breath of fresh air in this world in which we have to struggle (and unfortunately confront) with unattainable and unrealistic ideals of beauty.

