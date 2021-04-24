Without pajamas!, Mia Khalifa video shares how she sleeps

Without pajamas!, Mia Khalifa exposed how she sleeps every night and is something her social media followers really loved. The webcam model decided to share in her Instagram stories how she sleeps and that doesn’t include pajamas.

Sarah Joe Chamoun decided to record herself from bed and in half light, where it became more than obvious that her clothes were getting in her way at bedtime. In the video, you can see the 28-year-old former actress lying with just one sheet on her and enjoying the moment with her pet.

The Lebanese personality recorded itself and then focused on how pampered and chiqueada she had her little pet, as she was sleeping recharged in her head; denifiably you both have a lot of love.

Mia Khalifa’s Instagram followers were more than grateful to share the spectacular view and more than that, for sharing such a personal and tender moment with all of them, making their side of love for animals to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

The former actress is quite an influencer and takes advantage of her voice on social media to give voice to those who do not, such as pets and the inhabitants of her native Lebanon. This beautiful woman has shared that she did not gain fame the way she would have wished and had not even thought she would be famous; however, she has managed to get out of her past and use her fame in the best way.

Although Mia Khalifa withdrew from her famous craft, the Instagram star continues to delight her most fervent followers with photographs of her beauty and images from her day-to-day life on social media.