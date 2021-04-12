Without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles fires Duke Philip

In the face of the recent departure of Duke Philip of Edinburgh on 09 April, none of his relatives would have come out to face the media, not even Queen Elizabeth, it was Prince Charles of Wales who took control of the situation and dedicated a few words unless he gave him his life.

Amid the farewells that some of the royal members have dedicated to the British monarch’s husband both parents of four descendants, her firstborn, Prince Charles of Wales honored her memory with a message.

With a seemingly quiet countenance and without the presence of any other members of the British family, Camila Parker’shusband reappeared in a new video that was shared on his official Instagram account, these were his words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“As you can imagine, my family and I greatly miss my father. Er is a much loved and appreciated figure who, I can imagine, would have been deeply moved by the number of people, here all over the world and in the Commonwealth, who share our loss and sadness, affirmed the future heir to the throne.

The “ex conyuge de la d! funta Lady Di”, who never really led a close relationship with her father, a fact that has been tested on various documentaries, biographies, and more recently embodied in the Crown series.

Charles and Philip made big differences over several years as the characters of both did not match as much as those of the Duke of Edinburgh, “Count of Merioneth” with their second daughter, Anne.

Nevertheless, it was Charles of Wales who made one of Philip’s visits to the hospital where he was when he was admitted last February when he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition.

On that visit, William and Harry’s “father, “crown princes to the throne, entered through the back door of London Medical Center where his father, Queen Elizabeth II’s “consort,” was under observation.

On their departure, from the King Edward VII center, the cameras did not lose detail of the face that manifested various emotions among which he included peeked out some “tears”, as described by the press who were responsible for circulating the photograph that would turn the internet of the today husband of the “Duchess of Cornwall”.

Now it is the 72-year-old royal who has become the main support of the sovereign of almost 95 years and to show the soon transfer she made from Highgrove to one of the official residences of the royal veteran to support her after losing her life partner and private council, Philip of Edinburgh who ended her days at the age of 99.

It was precisely in front of his residence in the English county of Gloucestershire from which the firstborn described his father as “a very special person”.

I think, above all, he would have been amazed by the reactions and things so exciting that have been said about him. From that point of view, my family and I are deeply grateful, the prince added.

Serve next Saturday when Prince Charles of Wales walks after his father’s coffin in a short procession to St. George’s Chapel where he will be accompanied by other members of the royal family.

Similarly, it has transcended that because of the restrictions of coronavirus the British royal family expressed its limited manifestations in which there will be no wakes or tours open to the public.

This is why they have expressly asked their loyal followers to avoid approaching some of the residences to try to provide condolences to the family.