Without the consent of Deion Sanders, Todd Gurley carries the N° 21 in Atlanta

Todd Gurley II wear the jersey N° 21 with the Atlanta Falcons, but said his decision did not come with the consent of Deion Sanders.

The broker was asked Friday at the radio station of Atlanta, 92.9 The Game, if you had asked Sanders if he could use the number as that of “Prime Time” play for the Falcons during the first five seasons of a career of Hall of Fame.

“Prime was hating on me. He told Me not to use it,” said Gurley.

When asked why you objected to Sanders, he replied: “Because it is Prime. If I were Prime, I would not want anyone to carry my number, either.”

The corner Desmond Trufant wore the no. 21 for the Falcons in the seven seasons prior, but it was cut by Atlanta this offseason. Gurley used the No. 30 during his first five campaigns of the NFL, with The los Angeles Rams.

He used the N° 3 while shone for the University of Georgia, and was asked during the interview if I had ever considered using that number in the NFL.

“Unfortunately, the way that works the NFL, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “It will be the last thing to happen, believe me”.

According to the rules of the NFL, the uniform number for a corridor should be from 20 to 49.

The organization of the Falcons does not remove numbers; The Ring of Honor, on the other hand, pays tribute to certain players. Sanders was honored as part of the Class of 2010.