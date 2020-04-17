Without the right to rise, has no case to follow in that league, says Jesús Martínez Murguía

The president of the Emeralds of Leon, Jesus Martinez Murguiaacknowledge that from their perspective has no case that Grupo Pachuca have representation in the League of Ascent, with Miners of Zacatecas, if it is that this Friday is approved in the Assembly of Owners of the Liga MX, while the circuit Ascent MX and be replaced by another league format.

In chat, Futbol Picantethe president of the Emeralds reminded that Grupo Pachuca, the division of promotion has had a key place in the model of this organization, because it was in such an event where they went into the business of football.

“You say it as is: if (Miners) had ascended, I could not have that right because it is a topic talked about with respect to the timeshare but would have access to a financial prize. If you do not have right to promotion, I don’t see a case of being there, the truth,” said the manager of the Emeralds.

Although this Friday we will decree what will be the future of the Ascent MXMartínez Murguía displayed at future meetings of owners as the most important in virtue of that must also be dealt with economic issues of the future and the crisis that the pandemic will bring in economic matters.

“Within the next few meetings will be the most important in where you will have to take important decisions, this Friday will be decided on the theme of the ascent but within the next few meetings will come important issues that should take key decisions about this situation,” he said.

He recalled that in the second division of mexican soccer was where they found a niche of opportunities with different organizations. “The group to which we belong and my father always when he acquired the team was in second division with Pachuca, also with Indians of Juárez and in our specific case the Lion. We went up physically at First, and obviously this league has been for us important. It is complicated because she had not spoken of this in these dates that I was going to proceed until the next season and I called a lot of attention,” he concluded.