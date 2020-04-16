Wives of the footballers to raise their voice

The unknown lives Ascent MX has led some managers and footballers to raise your voice so that competition does not disappear.

Now they were the wives of some players, who came together and decided to send out a powerful message, in which you consider the decision is for the convenience of some and that will cause many families to be affected.

You can read: “Rise MX, a category that was unsustainable”

Also administrative and gardeners, cleaning staff, among others would be the most affected in this situation. In days past, some players have also requested support from their colleagues in the Liga MXso that they can support to take a positive decision and change initiative that is planned with the tournament.

Some owners of teams Ascent MX voted because the contest will not continue, and that the edition of the Closing 2020 remain inconclusive; however, the championships could no longer return to create the League of Development.