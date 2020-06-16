WOKI TOKI N°10 of the L. E. J.

♦ The trio L. E. J. in your Secret Garden.

A native of Saint-Denis, Lucie, Elisa et Julietteare the new darlings of the French song. They are friends since childhood and share the same passion, music. Exclusive interview about her third and new album that just came out” Not afraid “.

♦ There, with the Fuzi Uvtpk one of the pioneers of graffiti vandalism, a legend in the paris of the 90’s. It is well-known in the world have tattooed actress Scarlett Johansson, of “Luck”. Creator of The Ignorant Style, a sphere of influence of the graffiti against the current of the mural is colorful, it is today a multi-disciplinary artist .

♦ Mad Guys Fishing. A band of former graffiti artists of paris, who sailed in the world of art and music. With the time became the Fishing. Young and ambitious, The Crazy Boys of the Fishing are the instigators of the street, fishing, fishing exclusively in urban areas. And yes, the Seine is full of fish ! Woki Toki has risen at dawn to meet them!

♦ The strange bird is Thierry said Dogmanthe dogsitter of the best in Paris. You probably have already crossed in the bend of a street in paris ! To take out the dogs when the owners are working, the parisians of the 2 and 10 districts of the call on their services. A bicycle or skateboard, the dogsitter full-time, attends to the well-being of our four-legged friends.

♦ And, finally, the FoodyAudric de Campeau. The honey is a rare product, but it is even more so when it occurs on the roofs of Paris ! Portrait of a gentleman outside the norm, founder of the The honey of Paris. A beekeeper unusual that has installed hives on the rooftops of Paris, including the Invalides, the Musée d’orsay and the Currency. Passionate about classical architecture, lovers of Paris and defender of the bees, you will know everything about the man that gives life to these amazing beehives in paris.