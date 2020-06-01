Wolfman: Ryan Gosling in the new film werewolf of Universal

The studio seeks a director.

After the failure of the reboot The Mummyworn by Tom Cruise, they no longer had much hope for the Monster Universe. But, since then, Universal has been able to find a new model, with the assistance of Blumhouse, by focusing on films less ambitious and more personal. The Invisible Man Leigh Whannel (with Elisabeth Moss in the lead role), it was a hit at the box-office this year with $ 126 million in revenue for a budget of 7 million. As A comparison, The Mummy Alex Kurtzman, had reported $ 410 million in the world, this did not prevent the studio from losing close to 100 million.

According to VarietyUniversal would therefore have already launched a new monstrous project : a film loup-garou, entitled Wolfman which the star would be Ryan Gosling. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black) have written the screenplay and it now remains to find a director. The young author and filmmaker Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds, Bad Education) could be the happy elected according to the source Varietythat advance, moreover, that the film would take place in the present time and would be in the vein of Nigh Call, the thriller in which Jake Gyllenhaal played a reporter of images without limits.

