Wolverhampton crown with a goal from Jimenez in ePremier League

In the virtual world, the front Raúl Jiménez it is also determinant for the Wolverhampton. As demonstrated in the end of the ePremier League.

The Portuguese footballer Diogo Jotarepresentative of the Wolves, was played this Saturday, the title match before the English Trent Alexander-Arnold, player of Liverpool, in the tournament FIFA 20 that was organized in the English league.

In the first ninety minutes, they were tied 1-1, so they had to make another encounter with the “golden goal” and it was then that the avatar of Jimenez it did this with an annotation of the 67 minutes of the second game.

The powerful shot of the “mexican Wolf” meant the victory to his teammate Jack, who won this tournament to raise funds for people unprotected before the crisis by the coronavirus.

In social networks, the Wolverhampton boasted the title of the ePremier League Invitational, which brought together 16 teams.