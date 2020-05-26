Wolverine, Magneto, Iceberg…These mutants, which could have a significant impact in the MCU

Announced at Comic Con San Diego, the X-Men should make their debut in the MCU in the next few years. Although the creator of Deadpool has communicated his skepticism about their arrival in the Marvel universe, the mastermind of Marvel studios, Kevin Feige as well as the chief executive officer of Disney, seem to be determined to accommodate these super-heroes in the MCU. Projects around the recruits of Professor X still appear blurry. The production remastérisa-t-she the X-Men ? Find us new characters ? The protagonists of the most iconic will they always be present ? Nobody seems to yet have an answer. Nevertheless, the various characters could have a significant impact in the MCU, the proof with this list.

WOLVERINE

Wolverine in the film X-Men.

It is difficult to imagine the X-Men without this iconic character. Although his interpreter, Hugh Jackman, has been entrusted on numerous occasions to return the claws, many fans are waiting for the return of the famous mutant in the MCU. For this, the studios will have the tough task of finding an actor as charismatic as Hugh Jackman, but also to build a solid script, taking into account the events of Logan. While it is tempting to imagine a comedian with a resume of the costume is yellow and black of the comics, the return of Wolverine turns out to be a risky bet, although the character can greatly impact the MCU and become a strong ally of the next Avengers.

ICEBERG

Shawn Ashmore in the skin of the Iceberg in the franchise X-Men.

Present in the franchise, X-Men, Bobby Drake, his real first name, is an important character of the Marvel comics slots. Considered as one of the mutants more powerful, his arrival in the MCU could offer the character to a new apprehension and propose something interesting, beyond its opposition to the Human Torch. The Marvel universe could unleash his creativity vis-à-vis this force of nature, and distinguish it from previous projects showing the real abilities of the Iceberg.

MAGNETO

Michael Fassbender in the skin of Magneto in Dark Phoenix.

How not to think of the X-Men without mentioning Magneto ? Antagonist mythical, this character is someone complex who fight for the rights of mutants to be accepted, eventually harm humanity. In the MCU, Magneto could prove to be a character essential to its ambiguity. Although the Marvel universe has introduced powerful opponents, starting with Thanos, Magneto could become one of the enemies flagship of the MCU in the next Phases. If it is not yet known if the origin story of the character will be integrated with the rest of the universe, the latter taking the backdrop of the Holocaust and the Second World War, it will still need the creative teams to build a compelling story and based on the motivations of a super-villain both enigmatic and charismatic.

KITTY PRIDE

Kitty Pride in the comics Marvels.

Super-heroine living in the Marvel universe, Kitty Pride is a X-Men the early intellectual without limit, which handles perfectly the levitation, and the neutralization of the electronic systems. With capabilities similar to those of Charles Xavier, the introduction of this character would be change of leadership. If the interpreter’s Professor X, Patrick Stewart, appeared skeptical about the resumption of his role for the MCU, the presence of Kitty Pride in the Marvel universe could be a creative option interesting for the studios, all the more that the character has a long history as a leader in the comics.

DEADPOOL

Ryan Reynolds in a skin of Deadpool.

Will come ? Not come ? Since the announcements from Kevin Feige at Comic Con San Diego and the teasing of Ryan Reynoldsmany fans are wondering how the distinct Wade Wilson could be introduced into the MCU. Although it appears difficult to combine the tone of Deadpool with that of Disney/Marvel, it would be exciting to see the character played by Ryan Reynolds interact with those already present in the MCU. Let’s just hope that the studios manage to create a solid script, capable of convincing the public, some rumors referring to the Multiverse, or the creation of a parallel world in which the right path is Wade Wilson.

PSYLOCKE

Psylocke in the comics Marvel.

His real name, Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock, Psylocke is a mutant and a secondary character of the universe X-Men. Nevertheless, its introduction could be found to be particularly interesting insofar as its presence would introduce another super-hero, his twin brother, Captain Britain. More broadly, the MCU could use Psylocke as a way to introduce more heroes strangers in the universe, and in particular those of Europe. In addition, his mastery of telekinesis would be a nice change of pace compared to the capacity psychokinetic usual, highlighted by the highlighting of Jean Grey throughout the saga X-Men on the big screen.

TORNADO

Halle Berry in the skin of the Tornado in the franchise X-Men.

Appeared on the big screen in the form of Halle Berry, Tornado has since become a character iconic of the X-Men. Although she had the right to a secondary role in the franchise, the arrival of these super-mutants in the MCU would be a way to give more balance to the character. Another interesting point, Tornado was formerly the wife of T Challa aka Black Panther. The two have separated since then, but it must be confessed that it would be exciting to get back on their romance. A detail that would make the link with a character in the MCU, and it would be fun to discuss, why not in a next movie Black Panther !

GAMBIT

Gambit in the comics Marvel.

For several years, a rumor about a probable movie about Gambit. If from the project with Channing Tatum, has been abandoned, the character could appear in the MCU. A member of the X-Men in the comics, Gambit control and manipulate the kinetic energy and has a hypnotic charm. These character traits could make him a character, funny and mischievous in the MCU, while providing him with a new apprehension, before you might be, to get the famous movie solo so hoped for ! Who knows ?

BISHOP

Omar Sy in the skin of Bishop in X-Men Days of Future Past.

Created by John Byrne & Whilce Portacio, Bishop is a mutant able to absorb and project various forms of energy. Portrayed by Omar Sy in X-Men : Days of Future Pastthe return of this character could come to impact the MCU because of its link with time travel. More specifically, the character through time to meet the X-Men, but also to change the course of future events. Given the preponderance of time and the Multiverse in the upcoming Phases of the MCU, it is possible that Bishop had a role to play in these timelines. Remains to be seen whether Omar Sy will resume his role !

FRANKLIN RICHARDS

Franklin Richards in the comics Marvel.

Considered as one of the super-heroes the most powerful in the comics, Marvel, Franklin Richards is the son of members of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards and Sue Richards. Announced at the Comic Con in San Diego, this team of super-heroes could subsequently introduce Franklin Richards in the next Phases of the MCU. If the powers of the latter were equal to that of the Heavenly, that we find in The Eternal, the presence of Franklin Richards could be impacting for the MCU. Let’s hope that Marvel studios are taking the bet to include it in the future !