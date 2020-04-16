Wolves Raul Jimenez shares emotional post next to Daniela Basso (PHOTOS)

Raúl Jiménez, mexican striker to the Wolverhamptonit has become the main star of the whole English Premier League, as it has had a great season in which he has scored 13 annotations, however, during this contingency health the youth of american is enjoying the isolation with his wife Daniela Basso.

Raul Jimenez and Daniela Basso will be dads

Currently, Raúl Jiménez is located in the best moment of his professional career and his personal life, as it makes one month announced that it will be a father for the first time with his wife, Daniela Basso. Through their social networks, shared that her firstborn will be called Ander.

During the quarantine decreed by the outbreak of Coronavirus, Jimenez and Basso have shown to their followers as they live the day-to-day. Jimenez has been very active in their official accounts and shared this new publication.

The scorer of the Wolverhampton shared a nifty picture next to your wife, where you can see a drawing of a battery charging and to a side of one leg. The image has the caption: “loading”, and the other side is “65%”. “Your dads, I hope with a lot of love”.