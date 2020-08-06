Woman Gaga & Ariana Grande – Moisten Me Verses|Chromatica Cd

” Moisten Me Verses”

[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]

I really did not request for a totally free flight

I just asked you to reveal me a genuine great time

I never ever requested for the rains

A minimum of I appeared, you revealed me absolutely nothing in all

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

It’s coming down on me

Water like suffering

It’s coming down on me

I prepare, moisten me

[Chorus: Lady Gaga]

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

Moisten me

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

Moisten me

Mmm, oh yes, infant

Moisten me

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Livin’ in a globe where nobody’s innocent

Oh, however at the very least we attempt, mmm

Obtained ta live my fact, not maintain it bottled in

So I do not shed my mind, infant, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me)

Drops on my face (Water like suffering)

Allow it get rid of my wrongs (It’s coming down on me)

Allow it get rid of, yeah

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

Rainfall (Rainfall) on (On) me

[Post-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

Moisten me

Moisten me

Oh yes, yeah

Moisten me, ooh yeah

Moisten me

Moisten me, ooh

[Bridge: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

Hands approximately the skies

I’ll be your galaxy

I will fly

Moisten me, tidal wave

Hands approximately the skies

I’ll be your galaxy

I will fly

Moisten me (Moisten me)

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live (Moisten me)

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall (Moisten me)

I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live (A minimum of I live)

Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall (Moisten me, infant)

Moisten me (Moisten me)

[Outro: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

I listen to the rumbling comin’ down

Will not you moisten me?

Eh, eh, yeah (Moisten, charm)

I listen to the rumbling comin’ down

Will not you moisten me? (Me)

Eh, eh, yeah

Moisten me

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Amy Lynn Williams, Jeremiah Problem, Betty Wright, Rami, Nija, BURNS, Tchami, BloodPop ®, Boys Noize, Ariana Grande & & Woman Gaga



Understanding Designer: Randy Merrill

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Extra Manufacturing: Tchami

Recording Designer: Benjamin Rice

Drums: BURNS

Guitar: BURNS

Bass: BURNS

Key-board: BURNS

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice & & Tom Norris

Aide Combining Designer: Scott Kelly

Percussion: Leddie Garcia

Saxophone: Rachel Mazer

Key Musicians: Woman Gaga & & Ariana Grande

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records



Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Video Clip Supervisor: Robert Rodriguez

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Launch Day: Might 22, 2020