Woman Gaga & Ariana Grande – Moisten Me Verses|Chromatica Cd

” Moisten Me Verses”
[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]
I really did not request for a totally free flight
I just asked you to reveal me a genuine great time
I never ever requested for the rains
A minimum of I appeared, you revealed me absolutely nothing in all
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]
It’s coming down on me
Water like suffering
It’s coming down on me
I prepare, moisten me
[Chorus: Lady Gaga]
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
Moisten me
[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
Moisten me
Mmm, oh yes, infant
Moisten me
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
Livin’ in a globe where nobody’s innocent
Oh, however at the very least we attempt, mmm
Obtained ta live my fact, not maintain it bottled in
So I do not shed my mind, infant, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me)
Drops on my face (Water like suffering)
Allow it get rid of my wrongs (It’s coming down on me)
Allow it get rid of, yeah
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
Rainfall (Rainfall) on (On) me
[Post-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
Moisten me
Moisten me
Oh yes, yeah
Moisten me, ooh yeah
Moisten me
Moisten me, ooh
[Bridge: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
Hands approximately the skies
I’ll be your galaxy
I will fly
Moisten me, tidal wave
Hands approximately the skies
I’ll be your galaxy
I will fly
Moisten me (Moisten me)
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live (Moisten me)
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall (Moisten me)
I prefer to be completely dry, however at the very least I live (A minimum of I live)
Moisten me, rainfall, rainfall (Moisten me, infant)
Moisten me (Moisten me)
[Outro: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
I listen to the rumbling comin’ down
Will not you moisten me?
Eh, eh, yeah (Moisten, charm)
I listen to the rumbling comin’ down
Will not you moisten me? (Me)
Eh, eh, yeah
Moisten me
Credits & & Details.
Composed By: Amy Lynn Williams, Jeremiah Problem, Betty Wright, Rami, Nija, BURNS, Tchami, BloodPop ®, Boys Noize, Ariana Grande & & Woman Gaga
Understanding Designer: Randy Merrill
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Extra Manufacturing: Tchami
Recording Designer: Benjamin Rice
Drums: BURNS
Guitar: BURNS
Bass: BURNS
Key-board: BURNS
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice & & Tom Norris
Aide Combining Designer: Scott Kelly
Percussion: Leddie Garcia
Saxophone: Rachel Mazer
Key Musicians: Woman Gaga & & Ariana Grande
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Video Clip Supervisor: Robert Rodriguez
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Launch Day: Might 22, 2020