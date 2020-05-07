Women deserve better than “Scandal”

Reading time: 5 min

It has been described as the first great film of the era post-#MeTooor as a work that defends the cause of women. Scandalreleased in theaters on January 22, recounts the wave of accusations of sexual harassment which have led to the resignation of Roger Ailes, boss of the all-powerful Fox News, in 2016.

Chronologically, this “scandal” precedes by a year the case of Weinstein and the upheavals of the movement #MeToo. But as the trial of Harvey Weinstein just opened in the United Statesthe topic addressed by the movie could not be more current.

Characters clivants

The biggest asset of Scandal is its trio of leading actresses: three hollywood stars, who deliver each excellent performance.

Charlize Theron embodies Megyn Kelly, news anchor, star of the string to be conservative, famous for his altercation with Donald Trump during the presidential campaign of 2016.

Nicole Kidman, she, embodies Gretchen Carlson, former employee of Fox News who attacked Roger Ailes in justice, and thus began speaking out against it.

As for Margot Robbie, she plays the role of Kayla Pospisil, a fictional character supposed to combine the traits of several of the victims of the CEO. The actress makes the most of a fairly poorly developed, and its performance is remarkable, he is named to the Oscar of the best second female role –just like Charlize Theron in the category of best actress, and the team of make-up and hairstyles.

Through these three women, the film describes the mechanisms that are common to most incidents of sexual harassment and assault. Gretchen Carlson, first in line, sucks to be the only one to testify and not to be followed by person. Megyn Kelly, the most notorious of the accusers, refused for a long time to testify, by lack of solidarity and for fear of sabotaging his own career.

The effect of amazement, shame, fear to speak out, or even the tendency of the collective to minimize the facts, all the adverse effects of sexual harassment are represented.

Scandal is it provided at the height of his issues? Not really, unfortunately. Several media regret in particular it “erected by the heroines of the feminist” personalities of right very clivantes in the United States, Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly are known for their racist remarks or transphobic.

To its credit, the film is quite clear about the political orientation of Fox News and accusatory; Megyn Kelly clarifies from the beginning of the film that she is not a feminist, and Kayla assumes perfectly his ideas on the conservative side.

But Scandal must take a position complicated: being able to involve ourselves in the fate of its characters while avoiding beautify their personalities or give them a feminism that is misleading. Stuck between its contradictions, the film never seem to find the right pace and the right tone and remains on the surface of his subject.

Do not rely on the tantalizing teaser released last October, which showed the three protagonists met in an elevator.

Each in her corner of the film, the actresses don’t share virtually any scenes together –perhaps to better reflect the lack of female solidarity at Fox News?

The film is struggling to create a cohesive whole. Nicole Kidman, in particular, is inexplicably excluded from the main action, while his character is at the origin of the whole plot.

“Male gaze” disturbing

Some blunders are more difficult to forgive, such as when the film, directed and written by men, attempts to represent the modus operandi of Roger Ailes.

In a climactic scene, the young and ambitious Kayla is convened in the office of the boss and sees an opportunity unheard of to advance his career. But the rendezvous turns into a nightmare when the CEO asks him to stand in front of him, spinning and then show him her legs, under the pretext that the tv is a “visual media”.

In good faith, the young woman runs, attempting to take on the tone of the joke. Except that his head was asking him to raise her skirt a little more, until her panties is visible.

In what she says, this stage is particularly hard. But the realization clumsy Jay Roach (Austin Powers, My father-in-law and me) does not do honour to his subject. By zooming in on the legs and the panties of Kayla, the director adopts the perspective lewd of the aggressor rather than to put us in the skin of the victim.

The stage, beautifully lit, it becomes almost sensual, then it is a harassment situation, traumatic for Kayla. The camera that drops down lazily on the body of the heroine is in fact a typical representation of what is called the male gauzethis male gaze that can be found everywhere in the cinema.

This realization is also common television: the directors of Game of Thrones have suffered much criticism over the years, force to film scenes of rape émoustillantes or gritty –a way of treating women as objects particularly disturbing when it comes to stage an assault, because it contributes to blur (even more) the barriers between sexual consent and sexual assault.

The journalist Morgane Giuliani tells that at the time of its projection of Scandala critical male commented aloud the physical Margot Robbie during the scene where his character is harassed: “Behind me, an old man said, spontaneously: “it is true that It is a beautiful woman.” Not with an air of perverse, but as he said: “Ah yes, this tomato is red.” But as if he couldn’t for the horror of what was being shown. He has made no further comment, but it was enough for me to stay in through the throat.”

Here’s the whole problem of a realization dehumanizing: if the scene is unable to present his heroine as anything other than an object of fascination, that is exactly what the audience will retain.

Marketing disappointing

This lack of a clear vision prevents Scandal to have the impact that one would expect from an emblematic work of the era #MeToo, and this is reflected even in its marketing. The poster of the film, for example, juxtaposes the faces of the three female characters in the foreground, inviting us to focus on their physical appearance.

According to Hélène Laurichesse Professor of universities at the national superior School of audiovisual of Toulouse, the marketing of the film seems to reflect this contradiction between the topic and the manner in which it addresses: “It is quite ironic in a certain way, because it is presented as the first film of the movement #MeToo, which denounces the harassment sexism in a patriarchal society, and in fact, it sells the film with arguments which are the reverse of the defence of this cause. […] All of these ingredients a little bling bling, this is not necessarily the best treatment for defend a cause in a sober manner, and a little more in tune with the issues feminists.

Even more embarrassing, to force to put forward the physical of its characters, the marketing of the film calls himself reactions to sexist: “This leads to comments about the aesthetic surgery of actresses, it deviates quite quickly on a trick “people,” although the topic is serious.”

In spite of all its defects, Scandal had its effect –not only thanks to its performance, but also because it has the merit of being one of the few movies of this caliber to address the issue of sexual harassment.

Still, that feeling of “can do better”, this means that one has to settle for works medium just because they offer us a semblance of representation, is unfortunately all too common. Hard not to associate Scandal d’Ocean’s 8a project modelled on Ocean’s Eleven the casting sounds good, who had no idea of what he wanted to tell, and was merely trying to sell a simplied idea of the girl power.

Hope that in the future, the major studios will find better ways to tell the experience of women and that of the films in both mainstream and political as The Girls of doctor March will not remain an exception.