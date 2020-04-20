Women’s World cup FIFA 2011™ – Info – The USA spend in tremblant

The campaign #WorldCupAtHome continues with Brazil-USA (Germany 2011)

Quarter-final thriller with twists and turns… and extension !

Recital of Marta, soaring and sublime Wambach The Stars and Stripes trembled till the end against Brazil’s spectacular Marta. But even reduced to ten and led the score until the last minute, the players of Pia Sundhage have found the resources to impose itself, at the end of the suspense.

📝In brief Brazil 🇧🇷 2-2 🇺🇸 United States (3-5 tab) 📅 July 10, 2011 📍 Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, Dresden ⚽ Scorers Brazil : Marta (68’, 92’) I USA : Daiane c. s. c. (2’) Abby Wambach (120’) Compositions : Brazil : Andréia, Aline©, Daiane Rodrigues, Érika, Formiga (Renata Costa, 113’), Ester, Fabiana, Maurine, Cristiane, Marta, Rosana (Francielle, 85’)

: Andréia, Aline©, Daiane Rodrigues, Érika, Formiga (Renata Costa, 113’), Ester, Fabiana, Maurine, Cristiane, Marta, Rosana (Francielle, 85’) United States : Hope Solo, Ali Krieger, Rachel Buehler, Christie Rampone©, Amy LePeilbet, Shannon Boxx, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’reilly (Tobin Heath, 108’), Lauren Cheney (Megan Rapinoe, 55’), Amy Rodriguez (Alex Morgan, 72’), Abby Wambach



© Getty Images





🤓The context With three wins from three games in Group D and counting in its ranks the best player in the world in the person of Marta, Brazil, addressed the meeting with confidence high. Beat the ogre u.s. in the quarter-final would have been the perfect stepping stone to a title of world champion which has always fled the South American, despite their final played four years ago. In front, the Stars and Stripes witnessed the beginning of the competition, more hung, including a defeat against Sweden in Group C. The double champions may have raked two olympic gold medals in the years 2000, they are in Germany to reconnect with a world title that eludes them for 12 long years, a strong group full of stars.

⚔️ The key of the match From the beginning to the end : On the first hot situation of the match, a centre indented, left side of Shannon Boxx, the U.s. opened the scoring. We think, to see his joy that it was Abby Wambach, who scored his second goal of the tournament, but it is in fact Daiane, who, in the confusion, deceives his own input. The defender has known a black evening since it is she who has missed the shot at goal fatal to the Canarinhas at the end of the match.

Marta still there : Already author of one doubled thundering against Norway and breathtaking at every exit, queen brazilian has once again signed a partition in which she has the secret. On a number technique, which has eliminated three of Us, it has caused the exclusion of Rachel Buehler with a penalty award after the set time, that she has converted. From the beginning of the extension, the magician auriverde put his own in front of a majestic, looping shot.

Wambach at the buzzer : While the Brazilian had seemed to be heading towards the third semi-final of their history, Wambach has found the strength to raise it in a perfect timing on a center guided Megan Rapinoe, at the last minute. This head égalisatrice has beaten the record for the purpose is the later of the history of the Women’s World Cup.



© AFP





🌟A player in the game If the U.s. were past the obstacle brazilian, it must in large part to Hope Solo. The door in the us has done several parades of high-class in the face of an armada brazilian in numerical superiority. In the lottery the final shootout, it is she who has pulled the pin of his game with a breakout decisive in the face of Daiane.

🎙️Heard… “We had all the reasons to give up, but I knew that if I positioned the ball, she could finish the back of the net. It was my time. It’s a bit like if I was prepared all my life, whatever the reason. We have not won the World Cup, but this moment allowed us to return to the United States champions. It was one of the best moments of my life as an athlete” – Abby Wambach, attacking the United States “It was a very difficult match and balanced. We knew that the U.s. were very strong. Our team proposed may be a game more creative, but we have not been able to impose on us. We wanted to project ourselves forward to play against. But we made a goal at the end of the extension and it was necessary to resort to a shootout. Even if we do not ultimately reach our goal, I think we did a good World Cup“ – Kleiton Lima, coach of Brazil