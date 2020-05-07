Wonder on France 3 : who is Jacob Tremblay, new rising star in Hollywood – Actus Ciné

Become the darling of Hollywood after Room, the young Jacob Tremblay continues his ascension to the cinema. It is tonight at the displays in Wonder, seen on France 3, an affecting drama in which he gives a reply to Julia Roberts. Portrait.

The revelation Room

This is encouraged by his parents and Jacob Tremblay begins very early in his acting career. You can see for the first time his funny little face in The Smurfs 2 in 2013 where he played Blue to the sides of Neil Patrick Harris. It is then aged just 6 years old. Three years later, it explodes in the eyes of the general public in Room for its interpretation brilliant Jack Newsome, 5 year old boy held captive with his mother (Brie Larson) in a garden shed. He quickly became the darling of Hollywood and is buried in projects…

The new darling of Hollywood

Thirteen years only, and already the world at his feet. Just take a look at his account of Instagram to understand that. Jacob Tremblay is shown alongside the biggest stars at the prestigious ceremonies : Stallone, DiCaprio, Spielberg, or even Jennifer Lawrence… all of them want a photo with him. Although comfortable in his sneakers, and mature for his young age, he will deliver a speech, funny and touching at the Critics ‘ Choice Awards, where it won the award for “best young actor” in the face of a delighted public.

Along with that, the young actor continues to turn to the cinema (and also to the TV, where it briefly appears in The Last Man On Earth). The boy was the poster of the thriller Oppression alongside Naomi Watts and even made a tour in the genre of horror/horror with Don’t go to sleep not in the company of Kate Bosworth and Thomas Jane. Jacob portrays accurately an orphan adopted whose dreams and nightmares come to life at night when he sleeps.

A year 2018 very rich

Jacob Tremblay has been featured on several films in 2018 : Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), which leads into the drama of The Book of Henry – where he found Naomi Watts, her partner of Oppression. He appeared in the new instalment of The Predator where Tremblay has played the son of the hero, played by Boyd Holbrook, a former Marine fighter the famous alien.

He then upset the viewer in Wonder, to see this evening on France 3. A role of composition for the young actor who plays a child suffering from a disease that disfigures the face, and nevertheless decides to go to school. This adaptation of the novel of the same name by R. J. Palacio is also worn by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

An actor who grew up before our eyes

Elsewhere, Xavier Dolan has also fallen for his small face since it is a part of the distribution of his film, american The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,a drama of distribution prestigious, since it also includes Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon or Kathy Bates… Evidence that Jacob Tremblay is already a part of the great. He played in the youth version of Ben Schnetzer, an actor who remembers the correspondence once interviewed a star of american television (Kit Harington).

Brad smith continues its good momentum. He changes style, the time of a movie with a new production of Seth Rogen, a comedy entitled Good Boys exit last year. It is also returned to the horror with his adaptation of Doctor Sleep and as a result of Shining directed by Mike Flanagan.

For his next role, the young actor is going to try for the first time at the dubbing : it is he who has been chosen by Disney to lend her voice to his roll in the adaptation of The live Little Mermaid, which is expected in 2021.