Wonder Woman 1984 : a heroine is “more mature and lonely,” according to Gal-Gadot – Actus Ciné

Initially expected in the month of June, “Wonder Woman 1984” should finally come out in August in the halls of the world. Three years after the success of the first game, this sequel will show us an Amazon “wise and mature” according to Gal Gadot.

Warner Bros. Pictures

It had to make its return to the heart of the season of the blockbusters of summer and it will probably be the first one to launch after the re-opening of the meeting (except if Tenet does not move) : initially expected in the month of June, Wonder Woman 1984 was finally released on our screens on August 12. But the Amazon embodied by Gal Gadot will offer today the cover of the new issue ofEmpirein classic attire and in golden armor, while the magazine has published two new photos of the film, Patty Jenkins.

Three years after the release of the first album, which earned 821,9 million dollars of revenue in the world, the super-heroine made a great leap forward in the time since she left the trenches of the First World War to the excesses of the ‘ 80s in what the director described as a result “James Bond”, which does not require the requirement to have seen the previous episode to understand all the events of it. After Ares, the Amazon is to face the machiavellian businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), which is able to control the minds, and the feline Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), but will be a little different : “The first film was [une histoire] of passage to adulthood, it was Diana who became Wonder Woman”says Gal Gadot.

“She was very naive and did not understand the complexities of life. Like a fish out of water. But this is not the case in this film. Diana has evolved. She is more mature and wise. But also more alone. She has lost all of its partners and is monitored. And then something crazy happens.” This event is crazy, it is the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who had yet perished at the end of the first game. It would of course have to wait until the month of August (or more) to learn how this resurrection could occur, because Gal Gadot speaks only of the reasons that drove the team to include in the scenario : “Chris was an integral part of the film, and its success, and like Patty, he and I have really enjoyed working together, we’ve been wanting it to return. And Patty and [le co-scénariste] Geoff Johns has found out the way that was the best story to bring back Steve.”

Unless a new extension linked to the evolution of the impact of the pandemic of sars coronavirus on the dark rooms of the world (and the United States in particular), see you in four months, at the time of the release of Wonder Woman 1984, for the end of the story.

The original soundtrack of “Wonder Woman” and its theme electric signed Rupert Gregson-Williams (who will be replaced by Hans Zimmer in the result) :