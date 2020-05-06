Wonder Woman 1984: a new official photo

Warner Bros has released the official version of the new photowith Cheetah against Diana that we had already had the opportunity to admire from the pages of Empire.

You can find it directly below:

The film with Gal Gadot directed by Patty Jenkins will the August 14, 2020:

A quick jump up to the 80s in the new adventure of big-screen Wonder Woman, who faces a brand new enemy: The Cheetah.

Kristen Wiig also appears in the cast of the film in the role of the super villain Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine reprises his role of Steve Trevor. The cast also includes Ravi Patel, Natasha Rothwell and Soundarya Sharma.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are the producers of the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley, Paste, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.

The director behind the camera was accompanied by the director of photography, Matthew Jensen, the creator of the Oscar nomination, Aline Bonetto (” Amélie “) and the costume designer oscar winner Lindy Hemming (” Topsy-Turvy “). The editor academy award nominee Richard Pearson (” United 93 “) will be responsible for the editing of the film.

Among the places of filming, the production has chosen Washington, D. C., Alexandria, Virginia, as well as the United Kingdom, Spain and the Canary islands.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is inspired by the character created by William Moulton Marston and published in the comics of DC Entertainment. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a company of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

What do you think of this new photo of Wonder Woman 1984, which shows us the fragment of a clash between the super-heroine iconic played by Gal Gadot and super bad Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig? Tell us in the comment space below!