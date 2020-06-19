Wonder Woman 1984 : a new release date of the film in DC ! – Actus Ciné

Announced on the 12th of August, before being pushed again, Wonder Woman 1984 comes to be dated 30 September, on the screens in france.

With date of June 3, Wonder Woman 1984 had been a first time shifted to 12 August, due to the pandemic of Covid-19. Last week, the film by Patty Jenkins came out of the summer program of the Warner, in the same way that the Beginning of Christopher Nolan, now redaté to July 31. The studio has just announced the sequel of the adventures of the famous super-heroine in DC, will premiere on the screens in france on 30 September.

Gal Gadot reprises his role in a new adventure that takes place in the 80’s. Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and the Cheetah. At its output, the first episode drew over 2 million spectators in the cinemas in France. Gal Gadot to share the poster with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig (Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Max Lord), Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.













