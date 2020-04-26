Wonder woman 1984 : change of the release date for the film DC – Actus Ciné

Gal Gadot has announced on Twitter that Wonder Woman 1984 would more in the month of June as expected, but in the month of August.

Wonder Woman 1984, in his turn the victim of the Covid-19. The long-feature film, Patty Jenkins, who was released in our cinemas on 3 June, has been shifted to August 14 in the United States (and very likely the 12 in France). This is the actress Gal Gadot, who announced yesterday on his Twitter account with the following message : “In these dark times and frightening, I dream of a bright future where we can once again share the power of film all together. We shift it so the release of our film WW84 to August 14, 2020. I hope that everyone is safe. I send you my love.”

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 movie to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

This new adventure follows Diana Price in the 80’s. Wonder Woman is going to have to face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah.















The release calendar for summer stuff so a little bit more, since Soul of Pixar, Top Gun: Maverick, Tenet of Christopher Nolan, Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, Kaamelott – First part, However with Jared Leto, sponge Bob the movie, The one and only Ivan, S. O. S. Ghosts : the legacy or The French Dispatch of Wes Anderson are also expected to come out this summer… But changes of dates are still certainly to be expected.