Wonder Woman 1984 : Cheetah time, here are some new pictures…

It is left for a lot of new promotional images Wonder Woman 1984, unearthed from the four corners of the network Minitel in the world ! But before that, here are some images from the movie : Wonder Woman in Egypt ; Diana Prince, you look into the sky if it is a bird or a plane, the most glamorous couple of the First world War still so fresh during the cold War ; and the Queen of the Amazon with the Princess of the Amazons. History to keep the best for last, of course, the Cheetah in all his feline splendor… waiting for the trailer end to see it in motion !

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s!! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and the Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by the Patty Jenkins and in France September 30, 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.