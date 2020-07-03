Wonder Woman 1984 : Diana and Steve are working on something

Wonder Woman 1984 it may have been pushed back to the fall, but Warner Bros. can still arouse enthusiasm for Patty Jenkins, next comic is highly anticipated with a new image of the most beautiful and romantic couple on the screen, Gal Gadot, Diana of Themyscira, and Chris Pinein other words, Steve Trevor. A new Wonder Woman 1984 the image is a mockery of the mysterious meeting of Diana and Steve, after his apparent death in 2017 Wonder Woman, while they show off their new clothes from the 80’s.

The Wonder Woman Image Of 1984 The combinations ! Stores ! What is all this mean ? It seems that Diana and the mysterious resurrected Steve Trevor are in the process of planning something, but we don’t know what. This new image Wonder Woman 1984 appeared for the first time in Total Filmas One of the the coverage of the next film of the comic strip. But Diana and Steve have the eyebrows, which means that without a doubt faced with a slight concern. This feeds impatience to see the feature-length film after the couple has shown you how to work well together in the first Wonder Woman. This is the first time we see Diana in combination, and it may be that the old warehouse is their hideout. Probably the WonderCave ? Anyway, it is exciting to see Diana take the initiative. Otherwise, Gadot, explained in an interview with Total Film it is part of the dynamics of an inverted Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on October 2

” In the first film, [Diana] it is really a fish out of water, coming from Themyscira in man’s world, and learning of the complexities of the human life, really “said Gadot. ” In the Wonder Woman 1984, she was there. It is most wise. She is more mature. She keeps herself. She has lost all her friends through the years. But she always does the right thing. But it is different from the last time he saw her. “

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release in theaters on October 2, 2020 having been recently pushed back from August 14. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal also plays in the film directed by Jenkins, who co-wrote the film with Geoff Johns and David Callahan.

Fast forward in the decade of 1980, while the next adventure on the big screen Wonder Woman is facing a new enemy : The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also features Kristen Wiig in the role of Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also goes under the name of Steve Trevor.