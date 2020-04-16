Wonder Woman 1984 : Diana Prince on the cover of Empire !

A force see Diana Prince in the armor of the Golden Eagle, you almost forget his classic suit ! Fortunately, the last issue of the magazine Empire a good idea to vary the pleasures with its coverage normal and its coverage restricted to subscribers. In the meantime the interior pages packed with exclusive images and interviews, please be aware that this number will be put on sale in the kiosks and on the internet on April 16,…

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s ! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by Patty Jenkins and out in France on the 12 August 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.