‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director offers more variety in superhero movies

Patty Jenkins, who directed the film, says superhero films are “the great metaphors of our time.”

‘Wonder Woman’ returned to the screen on Christmas Day with an important mission: ‘to bring Christmas cheer to an audience tired of the pandemic’.

Set in the exaggerated 1980s with a neon infusion, “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, is the biggest movie yet to hit theaters and on a streaming service at the same time.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the film, recently expressed her views on superhero movies.

When one user praised her movie on Twitter, she said there should be even more variety in superhero movies.

The Twitter user told Jenkins that she “loved the movie,” before calling it “something we haven’t seen in superhero movies today” and a “breath of fresh air” for the genre.

After thanking the internalist, Jenkins added: “I agree that we need more variety in superhero movies, not less. They are the great metaphors of our time! Why not use them for it? Particularly as a way to reach the next generation of heroes ”.

