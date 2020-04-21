Wonder Woman 1984 : first picture of the clash against the Cheetah – News Movie

In Wonder Woman 1984the heroine will face off against the terrible Cheetah and this is going to be bad for it in the first image unveiled.

The sequel to the blockbuster of 2017 promises of a great show, with a Wonder Woman coming of age and of the enemy you want in here. In the fiber the amazon, the film will include super-heroines such as Hippolytus (Connie Nielsen) and Antiope (Robin Wright), but the great adversary will undoubtedly Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

DC character intimately linked to Wonder Woman, she has a strength and speed was non-standard and can communicate with the animals. Currently identified as Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist in the uk that farted a cable, and wanted to become immortal, the super-wicked will tackle Wonder Woman in the upcoming movie.

After immersion in the First world War, it is the turn of the cold War serve as a backdrop to DC. Mix of contemporary history and mythology, Wonder Woman 1984 mix the eras, through sceneries that promise to impress. For the moment, the images showed a supermarket, a landing strip and a luxurious interior paved very White House, and it is in this context that we find the ultimate picture of Wonder Woman vs Cheetahpublished in the magazine Empire.

The tug-of-war, simply

The two women are in a face-to-face muscled, where the lasso brings them together despite the few metres of gap. Cheetah seems to have the edge over the heroine, trapped by his own weapon. This scene could be at the beginning of the movie, while Wonder Woman is in her outfit red and blue, which should be replaced by a golden armor. Should we expect that evil to defeat… before you best be defeated ?

Shifted from June to August because of the coronavirus, the film is highly anticipated for two reasons. First, the Wonder Woman 2017 up tops and fans are waiting for a try converted ; and then, a lot of hope weighs on this work in DC after the crash Birds of Prey in the beginning of the year. Gal Gadot will have opponents on all fronts, and a Cheetah ultimately may not be the most dangerous.

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins will come out August 12, in France. To discover the other photos published in Empireit is through here.