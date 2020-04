Stéphane Le Troëdec is a specialist in comics, translator, and lecturer. In 2015, he is in charge of the section BD of the Literary Salon. Then in 2017, he joined the team of Boojum, the animal literature, of which he became the responsible of the topic in pop culture.

His other hobbies are the cinema of fantasy and of games. Finally, and this is the most important : his lucky number is five, his favorite color blue, and he does not like cats.