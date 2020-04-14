Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot is oscillating between delicacy and strength on these new photos unveiled

More than a few months to wait before the return of Diana Prince ! Originally scheduled for 05 June 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 finally released on 12 August of the same year in the theaters. As you know, the heroine will show a new facet of his personality and will have no other choice than to be self-sufficient and independent ! If she’s going to regain his love always Steve Trevor, the question is : how much time ? It is not yet known how his dear and loving will be back in the adventure, but if Maxwell Lord is related to all that, this does not augur well. To wait before the film’s release, the magazine Empire reveals two new photos of Wonder Woman 1984. You can see Diana Prince sometimes ready to fight, sometimes very soft, offering a dance to Steve Trevor.

In addition to unveiling two new photos, the magazine Empire got an interview Gal Gadotthe performer of the heroine. The latter says more about the arc of his character : “she was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, this is not the case at all. Diana has evolved. She is much more mature and very wise. However, she is very lonely. She lost all members of his team and it is almost hopeless. And then something crazy happens…”. And of course, it refers to the return of Steve Trevor. Gal Gadot promises that Patty Jenkis has found the best way to bring him back to life. We can’t wait to find out how. In the meantime, do you think it is possible that Wonder Woman takes the place of Superman in the future ?