Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal was revealed in the new photos, the filmmaker gives the news that the spin-off

In Wonder Woman 1984we find Diana Prince, wearing a new armor that is similar to that of Batman, in the face of two invisible enemies : Barbara Minerva and Maxwell Lord. In the course of the story, the character played by Kristen Wiig is bound to become the evil Cheetah, but this is not in the characteristics of the woman-cheetah as it will appear for the first time ! In effect, the director Patty Jenkins has teasé to the site, Cable Syfy its role in the beginning of the plot, and the way in which she and Diana Prince “really start out as friends“. But things are going to get worse quickly between them, as shown in the images below, revealed by the Twitter users @Curtis_Sigman and @GalGadot_Source !

Wonder Woman and the Cheetah Wonder Woman and the Cheetah Wonder Woman and the Cheetah Wonder Woman and the Cheetah Wonder Woman and the Cheetah

In another of the clichés, Wonder Woman appears in the foreground in all his glory, wearing his golden armor, or dressed in the same outfit as in her first film solo, trying to push the two vehicles. In the background, it was also Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), at the wheel of a tank, obviously, very in shape ! As for Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), is a arrogance of crazy. And what to say of this photo of Diana Prince child, with a spear in his hand ? Of charismatic characters that will leave its place to Amazon the spin-off desired by Patty Jenkins, who, according to the filmmaker, is finally transformed into a series of animated cartoons “part of the history of Wonder Woman“. But not before she had told the sequel of the adventures of the super-heroine in a sudden setback, and the reminders of the first movie ! And always on the side of CC, Robert Pattinson is ready to return on the sets of The Batman…