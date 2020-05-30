Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot on the cover of the First !

It is far the time where three magazines general movie appeared each month (Ciné Live, Studio, First)… On the cover of the single monthly survivor, Gal Gadot is presented as the one who will save the seventh item and that’s it. This may make you smile, but a large part of the box office summer rests actually on the shoulders of Wonder Woman (and Christopher Nolan). Themyscira, the United States, Egypt… looking forward to the reopening of the rooms, formally scheduled for 22 June, in order to travel back through the world at a lower cost !

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s ! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by Patty Jenkins and out in France on the 12 August 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.