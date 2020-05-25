Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot responds to rumors of romance, LGBTQ between Diana Prince and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig)

There is nothing surprising that the super-heroine, the most famous of the universe DC Comics to make capsize the hearts of the characters who cross his path ! Courageous, independent, generous… His qualities are countless. It is not surprising that a driver fell in love with Diana Prince in the meeting during his first solo adventure ! Although it is supposed to be death, Steve Trevor will be back in the suite, Wonder Woman 1984in the course of which his relationship with the young woman is expected to be reversed compared to the one they had in the film of 2017. However, fans of the senshi hope discover in the sequel a romance with a new character, and not the least : Cheetah, supposed to be his enemy !

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, the interpreters of these two opponents have responded to the question : “Some fans on the Internet were hoping that maybe Diana and Barbara were together for a tryst…“A statement to which the actress reacted immediately : “I didn’t know ! [Rires] Oh, for a lesbian relationship ?“exclaimed Kristen Wiig. “The sexual tension is everywhere here, I can assure you !“added Gal Gadot. Two of the aftershocks that seem to be quite explicit, removing any doubt as to a potential love story LGBTQ between the super-heroine and her enemy. From the moment the star teasait an upheaval in the life of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984everything was yet possible ! But obviously, this one will stay with Steve Trevor. Ah, love !