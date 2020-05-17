Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot superb in Vogue

Vogue, which makes its coverage with the acting as an interpreter of Wonder Womanwe offers the superb photoshoot of Gal Gadot. Planned, for the moment, for the 12 aot 2020″, the film by Patty Jenkins also has his cast Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde.

Synopsis : Follow the adventures of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, Amazon became a super-hrone in our world. After the First world war, in the direction of the ' 80 ! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah


































