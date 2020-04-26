Wonder Woman 1984 : Gal Gadot tease an upheaval in the life of Diana Prince

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected in cinemas on June 3, 2020, and we all know that Diana Prince will appear transformed ! Patty Jenkins even compares the heroine to 007. “I want Wonder Woman to be the James Bond of the world of super-heroes. I’m game for making a successful film as it was in the 80’s”details the filmmaker. And, according to the recent about Gal Gadot to Extra, his character has totally changed since the events that occurred in Wonder Woman : “it is a lot stronger than at the time, she is much wiser, more mature and single and it is different. We see a moment of his life that we have never experienced. And then something crazy happens and it will change the whole game”.

Wonder Woman 1984

This event is there a link with the return of Chris Pine ? Steve Trevor was brought back to life, and even if the villain Maxwell Lord could be behind it all, it is not known how and why. Gal Gadot has already announced that one of the most significant moments of the film happen at the beginning. Who are the two protagonists involved in this scene ? Diana Prince and Max Lord of course ! All of these elements can we put the mouth water and make us speculate on the sequence of events. About the filmmaker Patty Jenkins, she reminds us once again “love to work with the same actors, to see them evolve over time and scenarios”.