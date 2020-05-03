Wonder Woman 1984 gets a new release date in August, Gal Gadot shared a new poster

After many speculations, it has been recently announced as the next Wonder Woman 1984 would have its release date of 5 June to 14 August. Now, the main actor Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins went on social networks to confirm the news with a new poster for the film.

The displays lively remains true to the retro atmosphere of the 80s of the film that we have seen so far of the trailers. We see Wonder Woman wearing her uniform of golden armor, on his knees while watching from the side of the camera.

The title of the feature seems to glitch with static for a few moments before forming the correct letters, similar to the way in which the video-cassettes in the 80’s and 90’s would occasionally statically marred the resolution of the screen. With the poster, Gadot has shared a message explaining the change of release date of his film:

In these dark times and scary, I look forward to a better future. Where we can again share the power of cinema. Thrilled to be presenting our film WW84 to August 14, 2020. I hope that everyone is safe. I send you all my love. ❤️

During this time, Patty Jenkins has shared the poster on Twitter with his own opinion on the report:

We’ve done Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In this time of terrible, while theater owners are struggling like so many others, we are pleased to update our movie until 14 August 2020 at a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then. Pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE

The poster offers a better overview of the new armor of Wonder Woman as the previous attempts. Fans have criticized the look of the armor as being too retro, and not in a good way, especially compared to armor futuristic that the MCU has produced over the years, the costume techno Iron Man costume Wakandan Black Panther.

In the comics, the armor of Wonder Woman is a uniform basic level of protection that she must wear manually, in the movie, she seems to have an origin mystical, covering automatically the body of Diana, and allowing him to fly without a jet invisible.

The road to liberation has been difficult for Wonder Woman 1984. In the middle of the closures of the theatres which are taking place in the world, most of the other blockbusters of the summer have collapsed under the pressure and have delayed their release by several months, even a year. But Warner Bros.it is held in its arms, and has maintained that Wonder Woman 1984 would come out in theaters in June, as expected.

Last week, a rumor developed in line according to which the company planned to release the film online, forgoing a theatrical release. The fans who have waited for years to see the film were excited by the news, but Warner Bros.has quickly silenced the rumor, insisting on the fact that the film would be out in June as expected.

Finally, a few days ago, the company disposed of, and the release date of the movie has been pushed back to mid-April. Even this date is not set in stone at this point because nobody has the slightest idea of the duration of a state of emergency. Even once the quarantine is lifted, the priority of the people will not be rushing immediately into the rooms to see a new movie. This means that the studios are likely to wait until a certain time before getting out of the major films.

