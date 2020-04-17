Wonder Woman 1984, has the right to new photos of promo

Shifted in the month of August by Warner Bros. the consequences of the pandemic Covid-19, Wonder Woman 1984 take advantage of extra time to pursue quietly its promotional campaign. Some new photos arrived on the web recently.

What find Amazon Diana (Gal Gadot) in action in opposition to the two antagonists of the film, which will be Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), that can be found always in civilian clothes, waiting to discover his appearance in Cheetahand Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), here selected by the lasso of truth.

The new photos, taken between other the last number ofEmpire, are back in the gallery below. Wonder Woman 1984 will be, normally, in our cinemas on the 12th of August 2020.

Source