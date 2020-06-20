Wonder Woman 1984: release pushed back to allow the summer at the Beginning (and be closer to the Marvel) – Movie News

The following Wonder Woman comes out this fall, and releases the summer.

The saga of the dates pushed back continues, and as Disney, that had moved all the movies of Phase 4 of the MCU, Warner Bros. has announced a schedule of nine for his next big film. Principle Christopher Nolan, now delayed at least two weeks in the united States, is in need of a boulevard in August to become the success he desired, and without surprise, the other box-office success of the impact study.

Wonder Woman 1984 had to leave on the 14th of August (12 in France), but the Amazon Patty Jenkins is going to expect : it has been catapultée at the beginning of October.

In France, this will be the 30 of September.

The following Wonder Woman had to leave in mid-August, two weeks after Tenet, moves to the end of July. Suffice to say that there is a very good idea for Warner Bros, that was the two heavyweights of 2020, before a Dune more risky, for example (output is always in the month of December). The departure of shot-to-shot would have been cannibalism industrial particularly problematic in this difficult year for the business.

Wonder Woman 1984 to get out, then the 2 of October in the united States, and there is no doubt that this will be in the same waters in France. The month of October, the month of Monster Hunter (originally expected in September and discreetly moved to 7 October), Halloween Kills (October 21, in France), and of course The Black Widow (October 28, in France). WW1984 will arrive on September 30 in France, several weeks before the new Marvel directed by Scarlett Johansson. A fight to the distance between the super-heroines as well.

Wonder Woman 1984 it is, as Principlea great coup for the study : the first movie had received more than 820 million dollars in the box office. There is No doubt that a small million euros to the Aquaman it is hoped by Warner.

As a reminder, Wonder Woman 1984 I was originally going to leave on the 3rd of June. In march, he had moved up to the month of August.