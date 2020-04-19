Wonder Woman 1984 shows that it follows the canon to Batman v Superman and shows new images

Zack Snyder has presented us for the first time Wonder Woman in his film Batman v Superman, a story that takes place decades after the events of Wonder Woman 1984, the next feature film DC Cinematic Universe. However, there are other films in this universe who seem to share different guns, such as the Joker or The Batman of Matt Reeves.

Many wondered if Wonder Woman 1984 belonged to the same universe as the Justice League or Aquaman, and now the magazine Empire has solved this mystery. According to the user Luis Fernando on Twitter, the article published in the media indicates that Batman v Superman always canon and the new episode of Wonder Woman sharing the same universe.

According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is always canon # WW84and #Diane works #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any item dangerous or mystical, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she has a view in all directions of Washington and monitor the us government. pic.twitter.com/yXxXFNmNXw – Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 16, 2020

In addition, new exclusive images from the film have also been shared, showing some of its main characters, such as Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) or Maxwell Lord (Pedro pascal).

The film has suffered some complications due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the vast majority of the productions of the film industry. His release had to be delayed, because the theatres will be closed while the pandemic is hard to avoid infections.