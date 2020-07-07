Wonder Woman 1984 : The best theories subsequently with Gal Gadot

In the last instance, provided for in the 30 September in the cinemas, Wonder Woman 1984 will be the filming of the sequel to the adventures of Diana Prince, your interpreter, Gal Gadot, what is more, teasé a different behavior for her character. If so, this is a super-heroine most wise and the most mature of the fans, these last were questioning several elements of the plot, to the promotion of the hilarious theories. However, some of them could be tested in the film by Patty Jenkins. The curse of the Cheetah, the return of Steve, the arrival of the Gods…is the tour for you of the best of the theories up to the launch !

BARBARA ANN MINERVA AKA CHEETAH WILL BE CURSED

Kristen Wiig in the skin of a Cheetah.

Some movies DCEU are more concrete than others, but this is not the case Wonder Woman. After all, Diana is a princess, having belonged to the Amazons, and that they possess magical powers. It would not be surprising that the film also features Barbara Ann Minerva turning into a cheetah because of a curse. To remember, in the comics, the original, Barbara Ann was cursed after having participated in archaeological excavations. This curse could have far-reaching consequences on the character played by Kristen Wiig, to warp his mind and turn against his friend Diana.

STEVE WILL BE BACK WITH THE MAGIC

Chris Pine in the role of Steve Trevor.

If you are wondering what’s really going to Steve Trevor to life in Wonder Woman 1984, the magic might actually be something to this theory. It must be confessed that it would make sense when combined with others, and in particular to the transformation of Barbara Ann Minerva in chita. Indexes therefore involve the significant impact of the magic in the story of this second component, while hilarious theories also suggest that Steve might be a robot, or not really dead in the first movie Wonder Woman !

THE GODS APPEAR IN THE FILM

Ares in Wonder Woman.

Given the close relationship between thethe origin of the history Wonder Woman with the Greek gods, it would not be surprising that this second film offers us some. Ares was the main antagonist of the first film, the sequel could be this time to introduce a God more gracious ? Artemis, Athena or even Zeus might be perfect candidates, so that the appearance of the latter could contribute to the meeting of father/daughter, surprising, to say the least.

THE WICKED WILL BE LINKED TO

Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in the Wonder Woman 1984.

If several pictures of Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah have already been released, therefore, it would not be surprising to see them join forces in Wonder Woman 1984. However, even before the publication of these images, several theories suggest that these two antagonists would be connected. As far as knowing what will be exactly this link is going to have to wait for the premiere of the movie to discover, but be assured that Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) will be capable of anything to achieve his ends, even to believe in a romance between him and Barbara Ann Minerva.

WONDER WOMAN IS GOING TO USE YOUR JET INVISIBLE

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the Wonder Woman 1984.

It would not be surprising that Diana Prince uses new weapons and gadgets. After all, the first movie I saw already use the famous Lasso of Truth and bracelets that can deflect bullets. Why not give something new, which she could use to defend in the second movie, such as the jet. As a reminder, has an important place in the comics, and it would be an ideal way of travel, in particular, if the person you want to stay out of the radar. A vehicle that could be especially useful, some images from the movie with teasé a trip to the Middle East to Diana and Steve !