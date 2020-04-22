Wonder Woman 1984 : the blockbuster will he still be pushed back ? – Topical Film

Wonder Woman 1984 had to animate the summer blockbuster, but the August release is not assured, according to Connie Nielsen.

The confinement increases, and the return to normal is only visible with a telescope. The pandemic of Covid-19 is far from having said its last word and upset the whole industry of cinema : halls closed until further notice, shooting at shutdown, events are suspended, including the prestigious Cannes film Festival, which denies the irrevocable sentence, and ensures its maintenance in other form… Between the ostrich and to be optimistic, the border is fine.

Black Widow, heroine, Marvel, believed until the last moment to its release in may, before stepping out of the news and position themselves well later, on 6 November, shifting the timing of the MCU. The relay girl power on the big screen was undertaken to Wonder Woman, a heroine from DC, and programmed as queen of the summer. Except that there’s nothing certain, as pointed out by Connie Nielsen.

Impossible to catch the coronavirus in the lasso

Intended for the June 3, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 has been postponed to August 14 in the United States and the 12 August in France. Warner didn’t he under-estimated the coronavirus and the state of the world this summer ? If there is déconfinement, it is not certain that the movie theaters will be allowed to reopen, or that the spectators will be waiting for you – avoid enclosed areas could be recommended as a first-time. Analysts have also predicted a “summer of death” and questioned the outputs of blockbusters, Tenet mainly, that cannot afford a reduced public.

The following Wonder Woman so there is likely to be delayed, just to not hinder her success, and even the actors are part of their doubt. Connie Nielsen, aka the Queen Hippolyte, has shown itself only half-optimistic on the August release. While she was in promotion for his film Sea Fevershe said Wonder Woman 1984in a video for ABCNews :

“I don’t know for the release date in August. Cross all fingers and hope that it will do”.

Connie Nielsen (on the left) : “fingers Crossed, I will cross the iron”

In the eternal debate the glass being half full or empty, Connie Nielsen wrong nicely his world. These simple words remind you of the evidence of an unclear future in the medium term, including a pandemic shifted between geographical areas. For a blockbuster in the output world coordinate, so the question is central. As a reminder, the studio Sony has already deserted the month of August in shifting However and S. O. S. Ghosts : The Legacy 2021evidence of a real uncertainty over this period.

For now, prayers and magical thinking has not worked and all the films have retreated. One might expect a postponement of the blockbuster movie from Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot, especially as the DCEU comes to shift several large output in 2021, following the shooting paused.

Not sure that we can see Wonder Woman in the midst of the cold War from August 12,. Anyway, the film promises to be full of surprises (not necessarily good), with the return of Chris Pine, fighting the not-too-male, a legacy of Justice League assumed, and a sequence of emotion on Themyscira, the HQ of the Amazons, where it will certainly Connie Nielsen.

