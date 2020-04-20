Wonder Woman 1984 : the film does not deny or Batman v Superman or Justice League – News Movie

With the failure of Justice Leaguethe Warner will soon start to redesign a partial of his DCEU, enough to lose the fans on the continuity of the universe.

Between The Suicide Squad that looks for the moment like a soft-reboot of the Suicide Squad in 2016, the recent Birds of Prey that quickly made mention of the film by David Ayer, Robert Pattinson will soon be the costume The Batman after the departure of Ben Affleck and the doubts that remain after the appearance of the torso of Superman in Shazam! without the face of Henry Cavill, the DCEU is a big mess that needs its chaos at the bide of Justice League.

After the departure of Zack Snyder of the achievement to the result of a family drama, it is Joss Whedon who has taken up the torch. But Warner has taken control of the film, substantially altering the version of the first film-maker with important sessions of reshoots. Since then, Snyder multiplies the post on social networks in an attempt to restore his vision of the film, the famous Snyder Cut, also demanded by the fans and several actors of the blockbuster.

“Second star to the right and straight on until morning, this is where you will find my version of the movie”

In the midst of all that, there are the characters who founded the first half of the “expanded universe” of DC, including Aquaman (Jason Momoa) who will soon be entitled to a second opus, The Flash (Ezra Miller), who trail the paw to come to the shows and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) who rempilera this summer with Wonder Woman 1984. The Amazon was introduced in Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice as a curator of antiquities and for the first time the meeting of Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne before they lend a hand against Steppenwolf in the film unfinished by Zack Snyder. And after Empire Magazine (relayed on Twitter), the next installment takes place in the 1980s will remain well within the canon established by Batman v Superman and maintained by Justice League :

Wonder Woman in Justice League

“After Empire, Wonder Woman 1984 will remain in the same timeline as Batman v Superman with Diana, who works at the Smithsonian Museum to keep an eye on any object that is dangerous or mystical, and lives in the property complex of the Watergate where it has an unobstructed view of all Washington and monitor the u.s. government.”

These upcoming events will precede and those of Batman v Superman, Justice League and the first Wonder Woman with as the common denominator of his work in various museums, including the Louvre. Despite the postponement of several weeks because of the sars coronavirus, the promotion of Wonder Woman 1984 continues, as recently again with the first photo of the confrontation of Diana against Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), or explanations on the unexpected return (and worrying) of Chris Pine to the cast after his disappearance in the first phase occurring during the First world War.

It will still be necessary to wait until the 12 next August to go see Wonder Woman 1984but in the meantime, our critique of the first pane is right here and the latest trailer is just there.