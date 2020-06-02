Wonder Woman 1984 : the filmmaker denounces the lack of freedom in Marvel News Film

Wonder Woman 1984 will happen this summer in cinemas and Patty Jenkins raved about the freedom she had in this film, which could not have been the case at Marvel.

After the painful period of confinement, the life slowly resumes its course. In the film industry, the machines are restarted and the promotional campaigns are in full swing for the blockbusters of summer. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the big films expected, fans of superheroes and fans of the first game – which is nicely handled at the box-office with 821 million in global revenues to $ 149 million invested.

The footage of Patty Jenkins is expected at the turn, after the failed DC Birds of Prey and its title, endless. To reassure fans of super-heroines, the director has given a long interview to First and put forward the creative freedom she was granted – which would not have been the case in the competition.

Gal Gadot

“I appreciate the people that work at Marvel, but they want absolute control over their movies. The director is under control. When some directors or directors may not impose their vision, I have the impression that these people do a different job of mine. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted.

All it takes to make a good superhero movie, it comes naturally to me. I love to shoot action scenes (…). I love, really.”

Patty Jenkins attends Marvel : the situation is under control

Patty Jenkins rush here a peculiarity of the studios and the interaction between directors and producers in an artistic creation. The paragon of issues that can arise is Justice League – who will be reassembled for an outing on HBO-Max – project in which they would have been able to work with Patty Jenkins in place of Zack Snyder… and that ultimately comes from DC and not Marvel. Like what, the problem is not non-existent on the side of DC. Nothing is all white or all black, and some control is present in the two large studios.

Personality well tempered and sure of itself, the director had refused to care for Thor : the dark World, Thebecause the storyline appealed to him not. In contrast, the universe of Wonder Woman seems to suit him or her perfectly since she has already talked about a last suite and a spin-off. But let’s see what is the second movie with Gal Gadot as woman (which is hitting) fatal : by appointment 12 August in cinemas.

To wait, we speak to you of his golden armor and its importance. And here, it is the critique of Wonder Woman.