Wonder Woman 1984 : The filmmaker reveals the motivations of Cheetah and Maxwell Lord

The director of Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkinsexplained with the magazine Syfythat Maxwell Lord and Cheetah were going to team up against Diana in the next movie. Since this first trailer and the cast, the mystery was whole around of a possible association between the two characters. For the character of Kristen Wiigit would appear that this is a personal matter, which would cause him to cross swords with Wonder Woman. Maxwell Lord could help him, provided he has something to gain. Diana could therefore face up to 2 villains.

“What does that Cheetah transforms into a cheetah, this is the impression that it has never been as strong as someone like Diana. It reminds me of some people I know that have such a low self-confidence, that they are still holding. And then, once they begin to embrace change, this nasty resentment has developed over all these years. “– Patty Jenkins

So, what is there motivation Maxwell Lord in the film? Here, too, Patty Jenkins reveals some information as to the true nature of the character played by Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Kingsman) :

“Max Lord, for a large part of the film, is the king of infomercials, he sells dreams to the public and will do anything to succeed. But sometimes when you get what you want, the greatness has a price. So Maxwell Lord. “

Wonder Woman 1984, will be released in France on 12 August 2020.