Wonder Woman 1984 : the filmmaker wants to ban fighting too male – News Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 will not depart from the rule that was set by the previous album : there will be fighting, lots of fighting, and this will be very feminine.

The heroine has cardboard in his first film, solo, released in 2017. Wonder Woman has seduced the public and not stopping in so good way. After an epic during the First world War, one will find Diana Prince in the midst of the cold War and in a costume solar, a little bling-bling. The Amazons Hippoyta (Connie Nielsen) and Antiope (Robin Wright) will return to bring a dose of mythology to the whole, and the major antagonist will be Barbara Ann Minerva, alias Cheetah, which will push the heroine to the lasso in its limits. Steve Trevor the love (Chris Pine) to come back to say hello… which is very logical according to his partner, Gal Gadot.

A new outfit very ancient egyptian

The director of the first component, Patty Jenkins, remains at the helm for this sequel and wants the girl power in all its forms. Interviewed by Empireshe said :

“Men fight like men. One is aware of it. I don’t want to try to look like a man. We have to fight like women.”

The guideline suggests that a aesthetics new might happen in the fightingin a framework of socio larger political-where women are gaining in visibility. However, it is hard to imagine how this renewal will promote, in a concrete way. Should we expect a revolution in the fights or attempts may be clumsy, to feminize something universal, the violence ? Question also technical and artistic, to which the actress Gal Gadot has brought a beginning of answer, explaining that the inspiration was coming to director after having attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil. This opens up a whole field of possible, and leave it to your imagination choreography more resolutely turned towards the movement, management of air space, more than brute force.

The real question : can men fight in waders ?

The question of women in film took hold of the blockbusterswith more and more heroines to the poster : Captain Marvel, Nakia and Okeye (Black Panther), Gamora, Nebula, the Wasp, and especially those to come with Black Widow that should open the Phase 4 of Marvel and which was postponed to 6 Novemberor Eternals where Angelina Jolie will be Thena. In DC, the women are also honored in 2020, even if the year started badly with a Birds of Prey that is picked up at the box office and who joined Justice League level fiscal fiasco. To erase this bad memory, Wonder Woman 1984 will have to hit it hard, even if the movie does not deny not his legacy, also mixed it was (Batman v Superman and Justice League).

The women arrive in force (in front of and behind the camera), but one thing is for sure, they will be on an equal footing with the Super-heroes : they will need to make their proof, that’s all. One awaits with curiosity and passion Wonder Woman 1984, which will be released on August 12, next and not in June as expected, coronavirus requires.